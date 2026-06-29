Alton's 3rd XI produced an outstanding batting display to record a five-wicket victory over St Mary Bourne in Division 4C.
After the hosts chose to bat, St Mary Bourne posted a challenging 258 for seven from their 45 overs. Rory Butler was the standout performer with the ball, returning excellent figures of three for 30 from nine overs, while Andy Pearce claimed two for 26 and Luke Pearce and James Craig picked up a wicket apiece.
Alton's reply got off to a flying start thanks to Nuwan Kodithuwakku, whose explosive 96 from just 63 balls included 11 fours and six sixes.
After his dismissal with the score on 187, Alex Pearce continued the charge with a superb 92 from 69 deliveries, striking ten fours and five sixes.
With the top order doing the bulk of the work, Nathan Vincent finished unbeaten on 24 as Alton raced to 263 for five in just 32.2 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory with more than 12 overs to spare.
Alton's 4th XI had to settle for a winning draw after an enterprising declaration was frustrated by Grayswood's stubborn resistance in Division 6 of the I'Anson League.
Batting first, Alton declared on 253 for seven after just 37 overs. Oliver Billington led the charge with a superb 90 from 55 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, while Paul Arthur made 50 and Richard Housley added 36.
Grayswood replied with 96 for four from 43 overs as Dan Grundy's unbeaten 42 from 131 balls anchored a determined rearguard action.
Joshua Jones made the early breakthrough before Oscar Whittington took a wicket in a spell of one for 16 off nine overs. Alex Stratford produced a remarkable nine-over spell costing four runs, while Ben Heffernan conceded eight from nine overs. Alex Housley took two wickets but Grayswood held out for the draw.
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