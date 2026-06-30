Waverley Cricket Club lost by 87 runs away to Pirbright in a 40-over match last Sunday.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Pirbright skipper Nick Van Goeverden and his fellow opener Dan Taylor faced a Waverley attack of Adrian Day and Scott Upward, who would take three for 58.
It was obvious from the beginning that Van Goeverden was going to be a thorn in the visitors’ side.
At 34, Taylor, who had made eight, fell to Upward, then Proud went for seven and Keeble for nine, the latter brilliantly caught in the slips with a full length dive by Andy du Gay off Jamie Harris.
However the Pirbright captain ploughed on, teaming up with Luke Evans, who scored 20, in a partnership of 62, and finally putting on a further 36 with Harrison Brundel, who made 17, before being yorked by Drew Upward, who took two for 49, when he had reached 98.
The Pirbright lower order all contributed well, with Dean Hartney making ten, Pete Sawyer 12 and Oliver Evans 20 as the home side went on to post a good score of 240 for nine off their 40 overs.
Waverley openers James Wright and Atif Qadar started brightly, both making 25, but then they slowed down against the bowling of Oliver Evans and Pete Sawyer, who took two for 35.
B Keeble, who finished with two for 19, took out Qadar and Chris Beanland (three), then Simon Brewer (24) and Jamie Harris (18) pushed on with a partnership of 31.
But by now the game was lost. Laurie Leadbetter took two for 22 to damage the middle order of an away side well behind the rate. Adrian Day squeezed out 13 runs to no avail, as Waverley’s tail petered out against the bowling of Luke Evans (two for five) to leave them 153 all out.
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