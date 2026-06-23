But the tail wagged and this was to prove one of the big factors on the day. Fifi Goldsmith and Elouise Yarnley added 19 for the eighth wicket, and then Elouise added another valuable 12 runs with fellow under-13 Nell Chetwood on her debut, enabling Petersfield to finish on 96 all out from 29 overs. Niamh Coughlan took four for 14 from five overs.