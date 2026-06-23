Petersfield’s women’s 1st XI won by 27 runs away to Cove’s women’s 1st XI despite stand-in skipper Lily George losing the toss and being asked to bat first on a decent track with a large boundary.
Zoe Stride scored a quickfire 13, including two consecutive fours, and Claudia Cottle hit some lovely attacking strokes down the ground before missing a straight delivery.
Skipper George did her job by seeing off the accurate Cove opening bowlers until she guided one to gully. Laura Ineson, a returning Sophie Trewin and Holly Haynes all made contributions but failed to progress, and when Simone Hellyer fell Petersfield were in some trouble at 63 for seven.
But the tail wagged and this was to prove one of the big factors on the day. Fifi Goldsmith and Elouise Yarnley added 19 for the eighth wicket, and then Elouise added another valuable 12 runs with fellow under-13 Nell Chetwood on her debut, enabling Petersfield to finish on 96 all out from 29 overs. Niamh Coughlan took four for 14 from five overs.
Holly Haynes and Claudia Cottle opened the bowling for Petersfield, Holly nicking the off stump of Natasha Wightman with an outswinger and Claudia bowling the opposition skipper with a fast, full delivery, and it was game on with Cove 15 for two.
Cove's left-handed county player Rachel Lynch scored five boundaries in a 23-ball 27, and Cove looked set for victory at 48 for two. But Lily George and Zoe Stride introduced off-spinner Simone Hellyer, who got Lynch to chip to Stride at mid-off. Two balls later she clean bowled Coughlan.
Rosalyn Archer made 17 not out but Hellyer bowled two more victims and set up another Stride catch to finish with five for 13 from six overs. Rosie Bruce took the final wicket as Cove were bowled out for 69.
Chris Russell
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