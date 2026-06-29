Alton's 1st XI produced another determined display in the Southern Premier Cricket League but were beaten by five wickets by title-chasing St Cross Symondians at the Mike Adams Field.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Alton worked hard for every run before being dismissed for 190 after 61.1 overs.
Harry Bater gave the innings a steady start with 29, while Olly Boulton showed patience and composure in making 32 from 89 deliveries.
Alex Corbett added a fluent 25 before Tom South played the standout innings for the visitors, striking an assured 40 from 53 balls, including four boundaries and a six.
Dan Sumner also chipped in with an enterprising 13 late in the innings to help Alton post what looked a competitive total.
St Cross shared the bowling honours, with Felix Organ and Charlie Gwynn taking three wickets apiece, while Dom Kelly claimed two.
Alton's bowlers responded positively, with Zach Gadsby removing Jack Bransgrove early before Dan Sumner accounted for Dom Kelly to leave the home side 44 for two.
But Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ anchored the chase with an accomplished 64, adding an important 78-run partnership with Harry Trussler that swung the contest in St Cross's favour.
Alton hit back impressively as Fred Egleston dismissed Organ before claiming the wicket of Mohammad Abbas with the very next delivery, briefly raising hopes of an unlikely comeback. Harry Bater then removed Trussler to reduce the hosts to 130 for five.
With St Cross still requiring 61 runs, Alton sensed an opportunity, but Charlie Gwynn and Gareth Schreuder combined in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership to guide the home side to victory.
Schreuder's aggressive unbeaten 41 from just 25 balls ultimately settled the contest as St Cross reached 192 for five with 6.3 overs remaining. Egleston was the pick of the Alton attack with two for 19.
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