Cricket was the winner as Churt & Hindhead’s third team played their second team in Division Seven of the I'Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
Batting first, the second team were indebted to a fine century from Daniel Higgins (112 not out), while Mike Marmion's five-wicket haul (five for 24) helped stem the flow of runs.
The second team’s innings closed on 243 for nine at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
In reply, the third team got off to a good start, but a magnificent boundary catch by young Fred Morris swung the game the second team’s way.
The third team scored a gallant 174 for nine off their allotted 40 overs as they slipped to a 69-run defeat.
Notably, the second XI used 11 bowlers with eight of them taking at least one wicket.
The victory means Churt & Hindhead’s second team continue to top Division Seven.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.