Farnham skier Alice Willans has won gold and silver at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin.
The 25-year-old won gold in the Advanced Super G F04 alpine skiing and silver in the Advanced Slalom F04 alpine skiing for Team Special Olympics Great Britain.
Willans has autism and mild learning difficulties and is a former student of The Abbey School in Farnham.
She said: “Winning gold was a moment where I thought I’ve done it.
“Going there and experiencing it is great, but the icing on the cake is winning gold.
“I just felt so pleased and the happiest I’ve ever felt.
“To celebrate with everyone was great.
“You can’t beat it to have a gold medal.
“I was really hoping for gold but was very surprised at the same time.
“I really wanted to compete at the Special Olympics.
“The first time I applied I didn’t get in.
“This time I was a reserve and I was pleased to be a reserve.
“I then found out in November I was in the team, and to win gold was amazing.”
Willans’ double medal success in Italy builds on the one gold and two silver medals she won in the intermediate female category at the Special Olympics Great Britain National Alpine Skiing Competition in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in 2020.
Special Olympics Great Britain provides inclusive sport for adults and children of all abilities with intellectual disabilities.
More than 3,500 volunteers provide training to more than 6,500 athletes, who are given the opportunity to compete at local, regional, national and international level.
Willans plans to return to The Abbey School to speak to students and inspire the next generation to become part of the Special Olympics Great Britain programme.
For more information visit the Special Olympics Great Britain website: https://www.specialolympicsgb.org.uk/