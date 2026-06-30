Midfielder and Love Island star Harry Cooksley has left Farnham Town for what the club have called “private reasons”.
Cooksley was one of the most influential figures at the club both on and off the field throughout his three years with Farnham.
Over that time he made 140 appearances and scored 24 goals, helping Farnham lift four trophies in three years which included three successive promotions, from the Combined Counties Premier South up into the National League South for next season.
Cooksley was also named the Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Season in 2023-24, won the club’s Playmaker Award in 2024-25 for leading the way with the most assists that season - a total of 15 - and was named in the Isthmian League Team of the Season the same season.
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo said: “I can speak for everyone associated with Farnham Town when I say we’re incredibly thankful for what Harry gave us during his three years here and what he helped deliver.
“He played a very important part in our journey and helped us get to where we are today. We wish him nothing but the best.”
The Guildford-born 31-year-old was on the books of Reading and Queens Park Rangers as a youth player and made one Football League appearance for Aldershot Town in the 2012-13 season, coming on as a substitute in a 2–0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.
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