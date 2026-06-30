Midfielder and Love Island star Harry Cooksley has left Farnham Town for what the club have called “private reasons”.

Cooksley was one of the most influential figures at the club both on and off the field throughout his three years with Farnham.

Over that time he made 140 appearances and scored 24 goals, helping Farnham lift four trophies in three years which included three successive promotions, from the Combined Counties Premier South up into the National League South for next season.

Cooksley was also named the Players’ and Manager’s Player of the Season in 2023-24, won the club’s Playmaker Award in 2024-25 for leading the way with the most assists that season - a total of 15 - and was named in the Isthmian League Team of the Season the same season.

Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo said: “I can speak for everyone associated with Farnham Town when I say we’re incredibly thankful for what Harry gave us during his three years here and what he helped deliver.

“He played a very important part in our journey and helped us get to where we are today. We wish him nothing but the best.”

The Guildford-born 31-year-old was on the books of Reading and Queens Park Rangers as a youth player and made one Football League appearance for Aldershot Town in the 2012-13 season, coming on as a substitute in a 2–0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

After the Shots were relegated from the Football League at the end of that season, Cooksley joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on a one-year contract, making his first appearance for their development squad in a 2–1 win over Portsmouth.

Following four years of college soccer in the USA, Cooksley signed for Mallorca, who were playing in the third tier of the Spanish league system. He made three appearances for their B team in the fourth tier.

In 2019 he joined Farnborough, was loaned out to Badshot Lea, returned to Farnborough and then moved to Austria to play for Pinzgau Saalfelden.

Another return to Farnborough included a loan spell at Hartley Wintney, and after leaving Farnborough in the summer of 2022 he became club captain at Hartley Wintney for a season.

But a switch to Farnham Town in the summer of 2023 saw Cooksley play every league match and score 14 goals in an undefeated championship-winning side that set a British record by winning their first 25 Combined Counties League Premier Division South games of the season.

The following season Cooksley appeared 40 times in the Isthmian League South Central Division as Farnham clinched promotion again, and in 2025-26 he completed a hat-trick of promotions as Farnham won the Southern League Premier South play-off final 5-1 at home to Gloucester City.

He signed a new contract in May in preparation for Farnham’s debut season in the National League South, but his departure was confirmed on Monday.

In June last year Cooksley became a television star as a contestant in the 12th series of ITV2 dating show Love Island. He made it to the finale with Shakira Khan, and the viewers voted them their runners-up.

Writing on X, Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “Brilliant footballer. Had some phenomenal times and individual moments. Became a huge fan favourite and rightly so. Exciting. Full of flair. Became a genuine non-league superstar for us.”