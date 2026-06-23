Striker Marcus Dinanga has joined Aldershot Town from League 2 champions Bromley.
The Gravesend-born 28-year-old was hampered by an achilles tendon injury during his two years at Bromley but made 23 appearances, scoring one goal. Before that he played 60 times for Gateshead in the National League, netting 27 goals.
Of his move to Aldershot, he said: “I’m really happy to get it over the line, buzzing.”
Marcus said he enjoyed the experience of winning League 2 with Bromley: “It was my first promotion and it was nice to just celebrate with the boys. I had a nice time and I kind of feel like it’s done me well.”
The Shots secured Marcus’s signature against competition from other National League sides because he was impressed by what new manager Scott Davies had to say.
Marcus said: “I had a few meetings at other clubs, but when I spoke to the gaffer here he just said to me ‘Listen, we’re going to try to do something great this season and I need a goalscorer.’
“When he said that I was sold really. I just liked the vibe the gaffer gave me, and I just want to come here and be the main man and score goals.”
Having scored 20 times for Gateshead in the National League in 2023-24, Marcus is looking forward to a repeat performance.
He said: “I’m a strong believer that when you’ve done something you can do it again, so that’s why I’ve dropped down to this league, so I can prove myself again - which I back myself to do. I just want to score as many goals as I can for Aldershot.
“I’d like to say thank you to Bromley because they really looked after me to get me back running again. It was a tough time mentally, and obviously physically, but I feel like I’m in a better shape than I was before. Getting back was the hardest thing but I’ve managed to do it and I feel like I’m ready to go.
Marcus scored twice against the Shots at the EBB Stadium three years ago - “I still remember the goals, great finishes!” - but now aims to hit the net for those fans on the East Bank.
He said: “The fanbase is massive. I’ve played here a couple of times and I know that when you guys are on top it gets quite loud. I can’t wait to hear that every week.”
Luke Maunder
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