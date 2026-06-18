Aldershot Town player Ollie Harfield has suffered what the club is calling a “small setback” in his recovery from a serious knee injury he sustained while captaining the side in a National League match against York City in September 2024.
In a statement, the club said: “Having trained at the back end of last season, Ollie’s aim was to return to pre-season with the group and be available for selection from the beginning.
“Unfortunately he has now however suffered a small setback with a posterior cruciate ligament tear to his opposite knee which has no correlation to the previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.
“Trying to get ahead and stay ahead of the curve, Ollie has been training on a daily basis and this is where the injury was sustained. Ollie will now begin rehab on getting his knee in the best shape possible before returning to action in a few months’ time.”
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