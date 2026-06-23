Aldershot Town have signed Tyrese Dyce from Slough Town.
Dyce is a product of the academies of both West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.
The 25-year-old established a name for himself as an accomplished Premier League 2 winger, making 39 appearances in England’s elite development league and making contributions to 11 goals.
He scored for Sunderland’s first team against Manchester United’s under-23 side in an EFL Trophy match in October 2021.
Jamaican-born Dyce also played twice in the EFL Trophy in the 2020-21 season, but on those occasions it was for West Bromwich Albion’s under-23 side against the first teams of Swindon Town - a game in which he scored - and Exeter City.
As he matured he showed his ability as a utility player, but first-team football has seen Dyce deployed in a predominantly defensive capacity, impressing in the back lines of Spennymoor Town, Maidenhead United and Aldershot Town manager Scott Davies’ previous club Slough Town. In 2023 he also played five times in the Southern League for Gosport Borough.
Possessing versatile attributes which allow him to play in a multitude of left-sided positions, Dyce has been introduced to bolster Davies’ backline.
Of his latest acquisition, the Shots manager said: “Tyrese is someone that’s been superb for me over the course of two seasons at Slough. He’s had experience with Maidenhead in the National League previously, but his spell was blighted by injury.
“Since the news regarding Ollie Harfield’s injury came out, we felt that it was necessary to bring in another left-footed defender, and I’m really pleased that Ty has joined.
“In terms of him as a player, for me there’s no better defender in one-on-one situations. Being as quick and strong as he is, I think he will add great athleticism to the back line and will be someone that the fans certainly enjoy watching.”
Luke Maunder
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