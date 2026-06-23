Midfielder Conor Lawless has joined Aldershot Town from Dagenham & Redbridge.
The 24-year-old is familiar with north Hampshire having grown up over the Berkshire border in Slough.
Lawless is a product of Reading’s academy, and he proved a regular fixture in their under-18 and under-23 sides between 2017 and 2021, culminating in a first team outing as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat away to Luton Town in the FA Cup in January 2021.
It would be the Hatters who next signed Lawless in 2021, but he did not make any appearances for the club during his two seasons at Kenilworth Road.
In 2022-23 he went out on loan twice, playing five games in the National League South for Farnborough and another seven for Dulwich Hamlet.
But before leaving Luton he was able to take part in their celebrations at Wembley as they were promoted to the Premier League after beating Coventry City in the Championship play-off final in May 2023.
Lawless has spent the last three seasons with Dagenham & Redbridge, impressing at Step One and Step Two levels during that time.
He made 29 appearances in two seasons in the National League, scoring one league goal, and 32 last season in the National League South.
One man certainly convinced of his ability is Aldershot Town manager Scott Davies, the former boss of Slough Town, who spoke highly of his new asset.
He said: “Conor is different to what we have in midfield and his addition will provide good competition in the middle of the pitch.
“Conor is a fantastic footballer, someone that’s very technical who you can rely on keeping hold of the football. He’s a good age, he’s experienced National League football previously with Dagenham and I truly believe he’s someone that can get even better as a player with the attributes he possesses.”
Luke Maunder
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