Horndean manager Kevin Adair has been answering questions posed by supporters of his new club.
The former Alton boss left the Anstey Park Enclosure last season and is looking forward to life at Five Heads Park.
Supporter Michael asked Kevin if he was excited about the challenge.
He said: “Yes, definitely! I can’t wait to get going. We’ve been talking about this for the past couple of weeks, and now it’s about getting the backroom staff in place, starting to meet the players, and getting everything organised.”
Talan wanted to know what kind of football fans should expect to see.
The new boss replied: “We’re aiming to play an attacking style of football that people want to come and watch. Of course, the main thing is that it needs to win us games.”
Jason was keen to discover who might wear red next season.
Kevin said: ''I’ve spoken to nearly all of the current squad. Some are interested in staying, others want to try different things, which is fair. I’m also in touch with some of my old players, not just recent ones but from a few years back.
“We’ve also got other names on the list, such as players who either have played for me or the club before, and we’re keen to bring them in, especially since many are local.”
Rob and Peter asked Kevin what his ambitions were.
He said: ''The main goal is to galvanise the team early and make this a club that players want to be at. If we can get a good start and the group settles, we can start setting targets. For now, it’s about building a strong foundation and seeing where it takes us.”
Giving his thoughts on Horndean to Jack, Kevin concluded: “It’s encouraging to see everyone so keen to progress and support the team.”
Jack Norris
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