It was a scorching Sunday in Hampshire on June 21 as 425 runners took to the streets and trails for the annual Alresford 10k.
This challenging race served as the 11th and penultimate fixture in the Hampshire Road Race League, making the stakes as high as the temperature.
Starting and finishing in Arlebury Park, the route wound through the town, skipped past the famous watercress beds and plunged into the rolling local countryside.
While the scenery was a treat, the inclusion of several testing hills ensured no-one had a breezy time of it. The event, organised by Alresford Rotary Club, was a massive success, with all profits set to support charitable causes at home and abroad.
Alton Runners turned out in force, with 25 athletes braving the heat and many more volunteering their time to ensure the event ran like clockwork.
From lead cyclists to registration desk staff and course marshals, the club members were an essential part of the day’s success.
The race also marked a poignant moment as Jonathan Read served as race director for the final time, stepping down after a dedicated tenure.
Jane Law - who was marshalling on the course - praised the participants' tenacity, telling them: "You guys were incredible out there. I really don’t know how you coped in the heat - much respect! You were all looking good from our marshal spot."
Fellow marshal Steph Erskine added: "All looking so determined and strong getting up that last hill. Well done!"
Despite the sweltering conditions, Alex Hall led the charge for the Alton men, crossing the line in an impressive eighth place overall.
Rachel Walsh shone brightly, finishing as the fourth female overall and securing a well-deserved victory in her age category.
In the 45 to 49 age category, Steve Drysdale took a fantastic second place, followed closely by Christian Coles who snapped up third.
Andrew Lowton also found a place on the podium, finishing third in the 60 to 64 category, while Hugh Bethell proved that age is just a number by winning his 80-plus age group.
Alton’s A-team efforts were robust. The men’s quartet of Alex Hall, Steve Drysdale, Christian Coles and Andrew Lowton put in a monumental shift, while the women’s team of Rachel Walsh, Di Byrne, Nicola Fitzpatrick and Lydia Andrews proved that even in the blistering sun, running is a team sport.
Reflecting on the challenge, Andrew Lowton said: "Very hot and hilly but strangely enjoyable - after you finished!"
Men’s captain Steve Drysdale added: "Always a tough one, but more so in the heat. It felt like my legs were going to buckle by the end of the last hill.
“It was a good thing that Christian was there to keep me honest and push me all the way - a fantastic effort for him considering he and Rachel were running just a week after a 24-hour endurance race."
Alton Runner Darren Garfoot stopped to help a runner in distress due to the heat - a selfless act that cost him a potential course personal best.
All finishers received a bag of watercress and a cookie on a day that tested the mettle of every runner, but with spirits high and lots of community support it was an Alresford 10k to remember.
Twenty-five Alton Runners have already signed up for the season’s final race, the Lordshill 10k in July.
By Lydia Andrews
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