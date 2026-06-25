A piece of Aldershot Town history has been loaned to the Aldershot Military Museum as thanks for hosting a Shots event.

The museum held the launch of a Shots shirt adorned with a poppy before Aldershot’s Remembrance fixture last November.

Marketing executive Michael Lipscombe, who conducted the launch, and commercial manager Mark Butler returned to present a signed version for display alongside a signed shirt from Aldershot’s Conference-winning 2007-08 season.

A Shots spokesperson said: “Fittingly, as it was during Armed Forces Week, we were delighted to loan this shirt as a thank you for providing the space to shoot our 2026-27 Army-dedicated shirt launch. This special edition fully signed shirt will now sit proudly in the museum for years to come.”

A museum spokesperson added: “With the military at the heart of Aldershot, and a fantastic football team leading the way, we are thrilled to showcase this special shirt and kindly thank the Shots for their donation.”

Luke Maunder