Today, Tuesday, October 14 in Haslemere brings mostly cloudy skies with temperatures about 16°C. Light breezes are expected, and the day should remain fairly dry. Limited sunshine may occasionally break through, offering mild conditions for local weather enthusiasts. Nighttime sees temperatures about 9°C, maintaining some crisp freshness after sunset.
Tomorrow looks similarly overcast, with afternoon highs near 16°C. Mornings could feel a bit chilly about 8°C, especially before sunrise. Skies might stay grey, but no rain appears on the horizon. Gentle winds continue, very steadily swirling, making it a remarkably calm day overall. Evening hours remain on the cooler side, dipping close to 9°C.
Thursday promises partly cloudy conditions as sunshine gradually peeks through by midday. Daytime temperatures hover about 16°C, while nights settle around 7°C. The mild weather trend persists, ensuring a comfortable stretch without major changes. Clouds could potentially gather briefly, though significant rain is not expected at this point.
Friday offers plenty of sun, pushing daytime values near 15°C. Early hours start cooler around 7°C, but the afternoon brightens up nicely. Dry weather should continue, with only occasional cloud patches passing by. A light breeze may pick up, yet conditions stay mild, making for an easy day overall.
This weekend begins on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and daytime highs about 14°C. Morning temperatures linger near 8°C, remaining comfortable throughout the day. Breezes stay light, and the clouds are unlikely to bring rain. Evening air cools slightly, gently concluding another mostly pleasant local weather period for watchers.
This article was automatically generated
