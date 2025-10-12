Today, Sunday, October 12 in Haslemere sees bright skies and very calm winds. Temperatures reach near 18°C by midday, easing to about 8°C later. Skies remain mostly clear, with absolutely no hint of rain. Gentle breezes accompany the sunshine, creating a comfortable atmosphere for the day and into the evening.
Tomorrow stays cloudy with slight chances of rain that remain minimal. Afternoon readings hover near 18°C, easing to about 11°C overnight. Overcast intervals prevail, though heavy downpours look unlikely. Conditions stay mildly humid, but light breezes help maintain a relaxed feel, so it should remain comfortable throughout day and night.
The next day features mainly cloudy skies once again, with temperatures about 16°C during daytime and near 11°C overnight. Light rain could appear, yet any shower remains brief. Overall winds stay moderate, sustaining mild conditions. Occasional pockets of brightness may emerge, but cloud cover still dominates much of the period.
Midweek sees a continuation of fairly cloudy weather, with highs near 16°C and lows about 9°C. Occasional sunshine peeks through, but cloud cover lingers. Light breezes promote a mild feel overall. Rain stays unlikely, though the sky remains far from clear. Evening conditions keep things steady, with no major shifts.
Thursday continues the pattern of partial cloudiness, bringing highs about 15°C and lows near 8°C. Mostly dry conditions prevail, while gentle winds persist. Occasional sunny intervals emerge, providing pleasant spells. Temperatures remain moderate, ensuring no sudden changes in comfort. Rain appears unlikely, so expect stable skies as the week progresses.
This article was automatically generated
