Expect sunny skies for today, Thursday, October 9, with temperatures near 18°C throughout daylight hours. Brief mist may form at dawn, but it should vanish swiftly, giving way to bright sunshine until late afternoon. Light breezes create a slightly comfortable feel, and no rain is anticipated for the entire day.
Tomorrow remains bright, reaching about 19°C by midday. Patchy mist could appear at sunrise, then dissolve quickly, revealing truly widespread sunshine. Afternoon weather stays calm, with only light breezes and minimal cloud cover. Late evening looks dry, so any lingering clouds are unlikely to deliver showers, maintaining a scenic outlook.
This weekend begins on Saturday with mild conditions, reaching near 19°C at the warmest point. Early sunshine dominates, though occasional clouds might mostly appear after midday. Haslemere might remain tranquil beneath these partly cloudy intervals. Rain looks unlikely, and gentle breezes keep the atmosphere pleasant well into the evening hours.
Another bright day unfolds on Sunday, with temperatures about 19°C and minimal risk of showers. Light mist might greet early risers, but it should disperse, revealing a mostly clear morning. Afternoon warmth remains steady as patches of cloud drift by. By nightfall, conditions stay mild, thanks to calmer, pleasant breezes.
Cloudier skies move in on Monday, limiting sunshine yet keeping temperatures near 16°C. Early fog could linger, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Conditions stay mostly overcast through midday, occasionally breaking for brief brighter spells. The remainder of the week appears calm, with no major rain expected and mild breezes persisting.
This article was automatically generated
