Today, Wednesday, October 8, brings a mix of cloud cover alongside a small chance of brief rain around midday. Skies might turn brighter later, with temperatures near 18°C by afternoon. The morning starts mild near 10°C, giving way to occasional sun breaks after lunchtime. Conditions look calmer by evening with clearer skies.
Tomorrow is set to be bright and sunny all day long. With a cool start about 8°C, the afternoon promises temperatures near 18°C. Minimal wind keeps things pleasant, and skies stay mostly clear, making for an enjoyable forecast for Thursday. No rain is expected.
Friday maintains the sunny trend, beginning with about 9°C in the morning. The day gradually warms, hitting near 19°C under uninterrupted sunshine. Conditions remain stable, meaning no showers to worry about. Cloud cover should stay scarce, leaving the region basking in bright autumn daylight.
Saturday follows with another clear outlook, pushing midday highs near 19°C once again. Early hours remain comfortable around 9°C, so the shift to a pleasantly warm afternoon feels smooth. A gentle breeze might appear occasionally, but skies remain largely free of any clouds or rain.
Sunday ends the week on a partly cloudy note. Morning starts about 9°C, warming gradually toward about 18°C. A mix of sunshine and passing clouds might appear, but staying largely dry is anticipated. Haslemere can enjoy mild weather conditions that day, with only light winds in the forecast. Overall, the remainder of the week stays fairly settled, with stable temperatures. Overnight conditions remain quietly calm.
