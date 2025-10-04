Today, Saturday, October 4, brings steady rain and breezy conditions, with temperatures near 13°C and occasional drizzle in the morning. Skies turn partly cloudy later, though showers remain possible. Overnight, clouds may break, leading to clearer spells as temperatures drop about 9°C. Expect a brisk wind throughout.
Tomorrow, Sunday, sees cloudy skies with temperatures near 15°C by day. Slight rain risks linger, but it should stay mostly dry. Overnight, it remains a touch milder at about 9°C with patchy cloud and minimal breeze. Winds calm down a bit, offering a more settled feel.
The next day, Monday, starts milder, climbing to about 19°C under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine dominates much of the afternoon, bringing a bright outlook. By evening, conditions remain calm with clear intervals, and overnight lows near 9°C. Light breezes persist, keeping the air fresh yet comfortable.
Continuing on Tuesday, daytime weather remains bright with supportive sunshine. Temperatures top out about 18°C, leading to a mild afternoon. Any cloud cover stays thin, ensuring a pleasant day before a gentle drop to near 10°C overnight. Dry conditions prevail, maintaining ideal visibility and stable skies.
Heading into Wednesday, midweek weather turns mostly overcast with occasional breaks. Daytime conditions hover near 16°C, potentially bringing brief light rain intervals. However, dryness should persist into the evening, with lows about 9°C under partly clear skies. In Haslemere, this outlook promises a mixed pattern of cloud, rain, and sunshine. Temperatures through the rest of the week should stay generally moderate, reinforcing a comfortable atmosphere.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.