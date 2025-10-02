In Haslemere, today, Thursday, October 2, delivers partly cloudy weather conditions with bright spells in the morning. Temperatures near 19°C should settle by midday and drop to about 11°C this evening. Clear intervals dominate much of the day, though patchy rain may appear briefly late at night, never lingering long.
Tomorrow sees unsettled skies and frequent rain through daytime hours. Temperatures about 17°C linger around midday, while breezy winds might bring a cooler feel. Showers persist off and on, with occasionally heavy periods in the afternoon, then gradually ease during the evening. Expect overall damp conditions from morning until night.
This weekend on Saturday features early rain and drizzle before turning brighter. Temperatures near 15°C in the afternoon drop to roughly 10°C overnight. Patchy cloud cover clears gradually, revealing occasional sunshine. Some scattered showers may return by late day, but the overall forecast suggests a milder tone. Expect light breezes.
Sunday carries partly cloudy skies with comfortable daytime weather. Temperatures near 16°C could dip to about 7°C by the morning, creating a crisp start. Dry conditions persist through midday, though occasional cloud build-up is possible toward late afternoon. Any chance of rain remains minimal, promising a relatively calm day overall.
Monday sees partly cloudy weather continuing, with highs near 17°C and lows about 10°C. Morning sunshine gives way to brief cloudy spells in the afternoon. Any lingering drizzle appears unlikely, and breezes stay moderate. Expect a gentle end to the forecast period as conditions remain generally pleasant into the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.