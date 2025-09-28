Today, Sunday, September 28 in Haslemere may feature early patchy rain before cloud cover breaks. Temperatures near 16°C keep the air pleasantly mild, though occasional drizzle could pop up. There’s a decent chance of drier spells later on, so expect a mix of overcast skies and damp moments.
Tomorrow starts bright with patches of sunshine. Temperatures about 19°C bring a warmer feel, although afternoon rain might surface. Clouds gradually build, yet some sunny breaks remain possible. Conditions stay calm, making this day a mild improvement from wetness seen earlier.
More sunshine arrives Tuesday with mild temperatures near 19°C. Early morning crispness fades quickly, leaving bright skies overhead. No significant rain is expected, delivering a refreshing day. Light winds add to the pleasant atmosphere, setting the stage for comfortable outdoor moments under a clear sky.
Another warm spell is likely Wednesday, with temperatures about 19°C. Morning hours could feel cool, but sunshine soon dominates. Conditions appear stable throughout the afternoon, leaving little chance of showers. Gentle breezes persist, maintaining a comforting outlook. Clear spells may carry on into evening, perfect for stargazers.
A slight dip arrives Thursday with temperatures near 16°C and sunny skies. Winds pick up slightly, bringing a brisk sensation by late afternoon. Rain remains unlikely, ensuring mostly bright conditions. Cool nights remain possible, so watchers of local weather can anticipate steady dryness until further notice, boosting comfort outdoors. Dry conditions persist into the rest of the week, promising no dramatic shifts, while plenty of sunshine remains in store.
This article was automatically generated
