Today, Thursday, September 25, in Haslemere, the weather outlook looks bright with long sunny spells throughout the day. Skies remain mostly clear, and there’s little chance of rain. Temperatures near 17°C at peak and dipping to roughly 7°C overnight. Expect a gentle breeze with a mild feel overall.
Tomorrow sees thicker cloud cover rolling in with a slight chance of drizzle around midday. Temperatures near 15°C and lows of about 6°C keep things on the cooler side. Skies could brighten later, but occasional cloudiness remains part of the forecast. Expect moderate breezes, ensuring a mild afternoon.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain on Saturday. Showers appear likely at times, though there may be brief sunny breaks. Temperatures about 16°C, dropping to near 7°C overnight. Drizzle will likely persist into the afternoon, keeping the air damp. Expect widespread clouds across the region. Light winds are probable throughout.
Sunday stays unsettled, with patchy rain potentially heavier at times. Temperatures about 15°C, with overnight lows near 8°C. Drizzle becomes more frequent during the morning, but occasional breaks in the clouds could offer short moments of clearer skies. Conditions remain breezy, adding to the damp atmosphere. Overall, expect moderate rainfall.
The rest of the week starts Monday with bright sunshine returning. Temperatures near 16°C, while overnight lows drop to about 6°C. A few scattered showers might appear, though most areas remain dry. Breezes pick up occasionally, but overall conditions lean towards a pleasant forecast for early autumn. Expect lighter winds. Sunshine remains quite welcoming.
This article was automatically generated
