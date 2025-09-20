Today, Saturday, September 20 in Haslemere, is looking grey with patchy rain likely throughout the afternoon. Temperatures may reach near 19°C by midday and dip to about 9°C later, so a few showers could pop up here and there. Skies remain mostly cloudy, offering only occasional bright intervals.
Tomorrow may bring scattered rain with the highest readings about 15°C and cooler spots near 7°C. Cloud cover is expected to linger, although brief dry spells might appear. Winds stay gentle, keeping the day mild but slightly damp.
The next day, Monday, should see drier weather with partly cloudy skies and a top temperature near 15°C. Mornings feel fresh, and nights dip to about 5°C, so conditions remain cool after sunset. Sunshine could break through in patches, bringing a relaxed autumn vibe overall.
Tuesday offers bright conditions with a pleasant peak about 16°C and minimal chance of rain. Overnight lows hover near 5°C, preserving a crisp feeling once evening rolls in. Afternoon skies promise fair weather, though a few clouds may wander across, never lingering too long.
Another midweek stretch sees Wednesday bearing patchy rain and overcast skies, with daytime readings about 14°C and nights near 9°C. Dull conditions might prevail, but some breaks in the cloud could brighten the mood briefly. The rest of the week appears mixed, featuring occasional drizzle and moments of clearer weather. Late in the week, partial sunshine may return, but no major warmth is expected. Afternoons feel chillier under heavier cloud, though brighter spells remain briefly.
This article was automatically generated
