Another midweek stretch sees Wednesday bearing patchy rain and overcast skies, with daytime readings about 14°C and nights near 9°C. Dull conditions might prevail, but some breaks in the cloud could brighten the mood briefly. The rest of the week appears mixed, featuring occasional drizzle and moments of clearer weather. Late in the week, partial sunshine may return, but no major warmth is expected. Afternoons feel chillier under heavier cloud, though brighter spells remain briefly.