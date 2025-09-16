Today, Tuesday, September 16, promises patchy rain across the region, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 12°C. Occasional drizzle is likely, so expect some damp spells during daylight hours. Skies stay mostly grey with breezes picking up briefly, though any heavier showers should remain isolated.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled pattern, bringing showers and temperatures about 18°C. Haslemere could see brighter breaks after midday, but the morning might turn soggy with scattered rain. Overnight lows settle near 13°C, keeping conditions mild. Occasional gusts may blow through, yet blustery winds are not expected to last.
A brighter outlook arrives on Thursday, bringing partly cloudy weather and highs near 22°C. Morning temperatures rest about 15°C, offering a moderate start. Light rays of sunshine may break through by midday, improving overall visibility. Rainfall chances remain low, which should help the ground dry out after recent moisture.
Friday invites warmer conditions, featuring sunny intervals and temperatures about 24°C. Early clouds could linger, but these are likely to give way, leaving a bright afternoon. Minimal breeze will keep the day feeling pleasant, while night-time readings hover near 14°C. The dry outlook is set to lift spirits further.
This weekend sees cooler air on Saturday, with patchy rain likely and highs near 16°C. Overnight lows drop about 11°C, suggesting a chilly twist as evening sets in. Some sun may appear between showers, but cloud cover remains prevalent. These conditions extend through the rest of the week, keeping the forecast interesting. Light winds persist, with occasional brief gusts.
This article was automatically generated
