Today, Monday, September 15, brings patchy rain that might ease by afternoon. Haslemere expects temperatures near 17°C and a low of about 12°C come nightfall. Occasional breezes could develop, though glimpses of brighter skies may break through these damp conditions. Cloud layers might linger briefly, but breaks of sunshine could still brighten local areas, creating a sporadic mix.
Tomorrow could start with patchy drizzle, shifting to brighter spells later in the day. Temperatures hover roughly 17°C, easing to near 10°C overnight. Light breezes linger, and occasional sunshine might appear, keeping the weather outlook unpredictable, especially during the afternoon. Cloud patches could persist, but any heavier showers shouldn’t last long, bringing a more comfortable feel as night falls.
Wednesday sees mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain in the morning. Daytime highs approach 17°C, while nighttime lows sink about 10°C. Early mist could form, but should lift, revealing occasional breaks in the cloud cover. Late afternoon might offer fleeting sunshine, though drizzle could still pop up unexpectedly.
Thursday might begin overcast, but temperatures climb near 21°C, introducing a milder feel. Foggy patches may greet early risers, gradually clearing as the day progresses, leaving behind variable skies. Showers remain possible, mixed with periods of sunshine that brighten the afternoon. Light wind gusts could roll through, though overall conditions stay comfortably warm for late summer.
Friday looks partly cloudy, with daytime highs about 22°C, falling to roughly 15°C overnight. Gentle breezes linger, and minimal drizzle chances keep conditions pleasant this weekend.
This article was automatically generated
