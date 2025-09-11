Today, Thursday, September 11, is set for patchy rain drifting over Haslemere, with breezes picking up occasionally. Temperatures near 17°C are expected by the afternoon, and clouds may linger between bursts of drizzle. Short dry spells might offer occasional glimpses of sunshine, but passing showers will remain a key feature of the forecast.
Tomorrow continues the showery pattern, with drizzle likely to pop up. Daytime peaks reach about 17°C, accompanied by light winds and overcast skies punctuated by brighter moments. Rainfall could intensify briefly, but overall conditions lean toward breezy intervals rather than steady downpours.
This weekend sees a mix of cloudy spells and scattered showers on Saturday, as temperatures approach 18°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud might allow some sunshine to peek through, though bursts of rain cannot be ruled out. Winds stay moderate, adding a bit of briskness to the air.
Expect heavier bursts of rain on Sunday, with conditions turning a touch more unsettled by midday. Temperatures hover near 18°C again, and gustier winds may make it feel cooler. Some drier intervals could emerge, but frequent wet patches remain likely for much of the day.
An unsettled but milder trend takes shape on Monday, with scattered showers and breezy gusts continuing. Temperatures reach about 16°C, though a few sunny spells may break through the clouds. Light rainfall remains possible, especially in the late afternoon and early evening, ensuring conditions stay changeable as the week moves on.
This article was automatically generated
