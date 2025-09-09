Today, Tuesday, September 9, will bring lots of sunshine with only a gentle breeze, making the weather feel comfortable in Haslemere. Conditions appear dry, and any cloud cover is likely to remain minimal. Temperatures near 19°C should dominate, offering mild warmth.
Tomorrow may bring patchy rain and occasional light showers. The forecast indicates more clouds rolling in, with brief breaks of sun possible later in the day. Temperatures about 19°C are expected, though breezier conditions could appear by afternoon, which might increase the chance of fleeting spurts of rain.
Thursday seems unsettled with some showers likely throughout the daytime. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures about 18°C keep things cool. Rain could intensify briefly, though periods of dry weather might offer sporadic relief. Winds continue at moderate strength, heightening the likelihood of short bursts of drizzle.
Friday brings a mix of clouds and possible light rain. Temperatures about 18°C remain comfortable, though occasional drizzle may pass through. Overcast skies are likely, but some brighter spells might break through. The breeze stays moderate, and the overall forecast suggests on-and-off rain without persistent downpours.
This weekend appears wet with moderate rain dominating much of Saturday. Occasional thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, and temperatures near 18°C bring a mild feel. Cloud cover stays heavy, so any sunny moments seem rare. Blustery conditions might develop, making the rain feel more intense, although drier intervals could emerge intermittently. Lingering clouds look set to remain beyond Saturday, maintaining a changeable outlook well into the days ahead.
