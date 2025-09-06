Today, Saturday, September 6, looks bright and sunny with no sign of rain. Temperatures could reach near 21°C in the afternoon, dropping to about 12°C tonight. Skies appear mostly clear, making it a pleasant day for those monitoring the latest weather updates in Haslemere. No chance of drizzle is expected anytime soon.
Tomorrow brings possibilities of light rain, though brighter spells could emerge later. Patchy drizzle is likely early on, with temperatures hovering near 22°C. The morning might start near 13°C, gradually warming up. Occasional breaks in the cloud may offer a glimpse of sun, but showers remain a possibility throughout the day.
Monday looks drier overall, forecasting a sunny outlook with a light chance of rain. Temperatures should climb to about 19°C in the afternoon, while overnight levels settle near 11°C. Clouds may appear early on, but skies are expected to clear, offering plenty of bright weather for most of the day.
Tuesday sees patchy rain move in, with conditions tipping near 19°C. Some rain risk could develop late, although morning weather might remain fairly calm. Afternoon clouds could gather, and drizzle is possible. Night-time figures drop to about 11°C, indicating a moderate cool down once darkness settles.
Wednesday continues the unsettled trend, as patchy rain persists throughout much of the day. Temperatures hover near 18°C, with heavier showers expected at intervals. Occasional breaks in cloud cover might allow brief sunny spells, but the likelihood of rain remains high. Evening conditions stay mainly mild, providing a slightly warmer night.
