Today, Wednesday, September 3, brings moderate rain with occasional heavier showers. Conditions stay wet throughout most of the day, with temperatures near 19°C. Later on, skies may gradually clear, leaving about 14°C overnight. A brisk breeze might appear, but glimpses of sunshine could peek through in the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain returning early. Showers linger in the morning, though brighter intervals might develop later. Temperatures near 19°C and about 12°C overnight keep conditions mild. Haslemere could experience bursts of rain during the afternoon, along with occasional sunny spells that offer a brief break from the clouds.
A brighter outlook arrives Friday with mostly sunny skies. Only a slight hint of drizzle may appear in the morning. Temperatures near 21°C throughout the day drop to about 10°C overnight. The afternoon remains clear, highlighting a calmer scenario and creating a more pleasant forecast overall.
Saturday looks partly cloudy, with temperatures near 20°C and about 12°C after sunset. Most of the day sees fair skies, though random clouds might float past. No significant rain appears likely, making the atmosphere stable. A moderate breeze should keep things comfortable without any extreme shifts in weather.
Sunday brings patchy rain, especially later in the day, occasionally combining with cloud cover and cooler breezes. Temperatures peak near 22°C before dipping to about 14°C overnight. Intermittent sunshine might occur early on, but showers could return by mid-afternoon. Conditions stay changeable, with a moderate wind occasionally picking up and keeping the overall outlook dynamic as the week ends.
