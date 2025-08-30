Today, Saturday, August 30, brings a mix of cloud and rain. Light mist may appear early on, giving way to patchy rain in the morning. Occasional drizzle could linger throughout the afternoon with moderate winds adding a breezy feel. Temperatures near 20°C are expected under these mostly grey conditions.
Tomorrow features more patchy rain and possible sunny spells. Conditions may remain damp, but any showers should be lighter than today. Mild air flows in, bringing temperatures about 20°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds might arrive midday before rain chances creep up again towards the evening.
Breezy conditions appear Monday, with heavier morning showers likely. Afternoon skies could brighten briefly, though rain is set to continue off and on. Temperatures near 19°C offer cooler air. The chance of prolonged showers remains high, so expect a damp atmosphere with short intervals of dryness.
Lingering morning mist is possible Tuesday, followed by drizzle under overcast skies. Drier spells may appear mid-afternoon, though passing showers remain on the cards. Light drizzle remains likely into the evening. Temperatures about 19°C should hold steady, with only slight fluctuations through the day. Winds look gentler than earlier in the week.
Wednesday retains a chance of patchy rain and cloudy skies, but brighter periods might emerge. Conditions across Haslemere follow a similar pattern with temperatures near 20°C. Light rain could linger late into the day, yet the intensity seems lower than previous days. Most of the week carries on with mild air and occasional drizzle in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.