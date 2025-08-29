Today, Friday, August 29 in Haslemere looks rather soggy. Heavy rain could appear early, though lighter showers may pop up later. Temperatures about 20°C are likely, with cooler conditions near 13°C by nighttime. Wind gusts might pick up briefly, but generally, the day will stay damp. Thunder remains possible.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with some drizzle sneaking in by midday. Temperatures near 20°C could be reached before easing to about 11°C after dark. Occasional breaks in the clouds might bring a brief glimpse of sunshine, though breezier spells may push more showers later in the afternoon. Strong gusts likely.
Sunday is set for more unsettled weather, with light showers popping up through the day. Thermometers may climb close to 19°C, then slip to near 12°C overnight. Patchy rain could appear in spurts, though the occasional sunny interval could break up any dull spells for a short while. Winds might strengthen.
Monday sticks with a mixed outlook, as patchy rain hovers across the region. Temperatures hover about 18°C, dropping to near 13°C during the late hours. Occasional drizzle may form, but a few brighter moments could offer a break from the showers. Mild breezes accompany the damp conditions. Showers remain variable.
Tuesday signals a slight improvement, with more settled skies and fewer showers. Partly cloudy conditions take over, and temperatures about 20°C bring a gentler feel. Nights cool to near 11°C, suggesting a milder evening. Overall, the day looks calmer, offering quieter weather to round out the week. Cloud cover fluctuates.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.