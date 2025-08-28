Today, Thursday, August 28, brings patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 21°C keep conditions fairly mild, even though clouds dominate the sky. Light winds add a gentle breeze without any strong gusts. Local weather enthusiasts might see short breaks in the clouds, but wet spells remain possible throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain intensifying by midday. Temperatures near 19°C keep it cooler, and clouds will likely linger. Drizzle might turn into steady rain at intervals, pushing local weather watchers to expect wet conditions. Breezes remain modest, but keep an eye on heavier showers during the afternoon.
Saturday warms slightly with temperatures about 21°C, though patchy rain is still on the cards. Haslemere can expect bursts of cloud and possible drizzle, yet occasional brighter spots may appear. Winds could pick up in places, making the local weather a mix of unsettled skies and scattered showers.
Sunday steadies near 19°C, with patchy rain popping up in the picture. Sunny intervals might develop, but light drizzle could interrupt those clearer stretches. Breezes stay moderate, helping shift any lingering grey skies. Overall, this weekend features changing conditions and pockets of rain scattered about the region.
Monday hovers about 19°C, with patchy rain persisting in the forecast. Occasional showers could appear, though some partial sunshine may emerge. Winds remain light to moderate, limiting gusty episodes. Cloud cover may be dense at times, rounding off a spell of changeable weather across the area. Light drizzle may also form after dark. Rainfall remains fairly scattered.
This article was automatically generated
