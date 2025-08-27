Today, Wednesday, August 27, will bring patchy rain to Haslemere, with a chance of light showers in the afternoon. Early clouds could give way to a brighter evening, and temperatures near 21°C may dip to about 13°C once night falls. A gentle breeze will also keep the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain on and off, with midday drizzle likely. Temperatures near 20°C could start as low as about 10°C in the early morning, so anticipate a cool start before mild air moves in by late afternoon. Occasional breaks in the clouds may allow brief glimpses of sunshine.
Friday looks a bit warmer, with occasional showers breaking up sunny intervals. Afternoon weather could reach temperatures about 23°C, though some drizzle might appear at times. Night-time levels hover near 12°C, keeping things pleasant once skies clear. A light breeze should provide comfortable conditions for much of the day.
This weekend on Saturday may see moderate rain through midday, with the possibility of heavier bursts at times. Conditions should settle into steadier cloud cover by late afternoon, as temperatures about 20°C mix with a brisk breeze. There might be scattered breaks in the clouds by early evening.
Sunday looks drier overall, though patchy rain could still pop up briefly. Afternoon sunshine might push temperatures near 20°C, while mornings linger about 12°C. Clouds are set to fade towards evening, giving a calmer end to the week. Light winds and occasional spells of clear skies should dominate later on, and mild conditions overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.