Today, Tuesday, August 26, in Haslemere brings patchy rain early on, transforming into sunny spells by midday. Light drizzle could linger for a while, but brighter skies should emerge later. Temperatures near 25°C create a pleasantly warm vibe, with gentle breezes rounding off an inviting afternoon.
Tomorrow continues with a mix of patchy rain and occasional drizzle, offering mild but unsettled conditions. Cloudier skies may dominate, interspersed with brief clear periods. Temperatures about 21°C keep things comfortable, though the likelihood of showers remains high, ensuring a damp feel for most of the day.
More erratic weather is expected on Thursday, with patchy rain arriving in bursts and overcast skies persisting between lighter spells. Brief moments of dryness might surface, yet moderate winds could make it feel cooler. Highs near 20°C mean conditions lean on the fresh side, maintaining a rather changeable scene.
Frequent light rain showers are likely on Friday, interspersed with occasional breaks that might reveal some sunshine. Drizzle at intervals keeps surfaces damp, while temperatures near 20°C provide a modest warmth. Conditions remain unpredictable, ensuring wet spells stick around, though a few drier patches may appear by late afternoon.
Moderate rainfall is anticipated on Saturday, covering much of the daytime with drizzle mixed in. Some heavier downpours are possible, contributing to a decidedly damp outlook. Temperatures about 18°C reinforce a cooler setting, accompanied by occasional breezy gusts that highlight the shift toward autumn. Lingering clouds may break briefly, but the overall outlook stays predominantly grey and quite damp.
This article was automatically generated
