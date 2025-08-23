Today, Saturday, August 23, brings partly cloudy skies and a gentle feel in Haslemere. There’s no sign of rain, so the day should stay dry. Temperatures near 23°C, dipping to about 12°C by nightfall. Weather watchers can expect pleasant conditions and minimal cloud cover through the afternoon.
Tomorrow remains bright and sunny with clear skies most of the time. Temperatures about 23°C at the peak, dropping to near 11°C overnight. No rain is forecast, ensuring a warm and vibrant day. Sunshine dominates, giving a cheerful outlook overall. Gentle breezes complete the scene.
The next day, Monday, is set to feel hotter, with sunshine expected. Temperatures climb to about 27°C, while nights stay close to 13°C. Again, no rain clouds appear, so it’s likely to remain dry and bright. The warm spell continues, making this day a prime example of late-summer splendour.
A slight shift arrives on Tuesday, with patches of rain possibly creeping in. Temperatures hover near 24°C by day and about 15°C overnight. Sunny spells will still occur, though brief showers could appear during midday hours. Overall, the weather remains mild and comfortable, blending moments of rainfall with intervals of pleasant sunshine.
Midweek features intermittent rain on Wednesday, bringing a cooler tone to the forecast. Afternoon highs reach about 22°C, accompanied by overnight lows near 12°C. Light showers could appear at various times, so the sky may alternate between clouds and clear spells. Though damp, the day retains a fairly mild feel and maintains moderate temperatures across the region.
This article was automatically generated
