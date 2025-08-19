Today, Tuesday, August 19 brings mostly bright skies with occasional partial cloud. Conditions remain dry with no sign of rain and temperatures near 27°C during the afternoon. The weather forecast suggests comfortable minimums near 14°C late at night, offering mild respite after a pleasantly warm day. Gentle winds keep the atmosphere comfortable throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow expects a slightly cooler spell with partly cloudy cover in the morning. Skies become sunny later, and temperatures about 23°C might peak mid-afternoon. Overnight lows near 13°C keep the air fresh without rain in the forecast, ensuring another calm day. Light breezes maintain pleasant conditions without significant humidity.
Thursday stays bright with clear skies expected through much of the day. Sunshine dominates, bringing temperatures near 21°C and minimal cloud. Early morning could see about 9°C, so conditions remain pleasantly mild overall. No rain is anticipated, allowing the region to stay comfortably dry. Winds remain subtle, sustaining a relaxed atmosphere.
Friday appears sunny once again, featuring vibrant weather and temperatures near 23°C at the warmest point. Early hours bring about 8°C, but the day quickly warms up under bright sunshine. No showers are indicated, keeping the extended forecast on a stable and dry track. Gentle breezes also move through quietly.
This weekend sees more sunshine continuing, with Saturday likely to climb to about 24°C. The morning may be near 11°C, but there should be no rain in sight. Haslemere enjoys these warm, clear conditions, rounding off a rewarding stretch of weather as the week progresses.
This article was automatically generated
