Today is Sunday, August 17 in Haslemere, featuring bright skies from dawn to dusk. Early temperatures about 11°C rise near 27°C by midday, creating warm conditions and staying entirely dry. Light breezes offer gentle relief, while the sun dominates the sky without a hint of rain. This local weather update highlights a comfortable day.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy, with dawn lows near 13°C reaching about 26°C under minimal wind. Clouds drift occasionally, but no showers emerge, leaving much of the day bright. Gentle warmth pervades the afternoon, maintaining stable weather conditions and a dry atmosphere. Skies retain a mild feel until late evening.
Tuesday expects patchy rain later on, though morning hours remain largely clear. Early temperatures about 14°C climb near 27°C by midday before scattered showers appear, keeping conditions mixed. Sunny spells persist between raindrops, and any wet weather disperses toward evening. Occasional drizzle might visit certain spots, yet skies brighten again.
Wednesday brings occasional rainfall, with cooler morning lows about 12°C progressing near 24°C later in the day. Brief bursts of sunshine may appear, though patchy showers dominate overall. The weather remains unsettled, but heavier downpours seem unlikely, ensuring moderate rainfall without lengthy gloom. Light winds accompany these shifting conditions.
Thursday stays bright under clear skies, beginning about 8°C and rising near 22°C through the afternoon. No rain disturbs the sunshine, and conditions remain calm. Light breezes add a gentle touch, preserving comfortable air. Sunshine endures well into evening, rounding out a favourable stretch of local weather conditions.
This article was automatically generated
