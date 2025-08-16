Expect sunny skies on Saturday, August 16, with temperatures approaching 27°C. The morning starts clear, while afternoon sees warm and bright conditions. Light breezes accompany this lovely weather, perfect for enjoying calm surroundings. Evening brings mild air near 13°C, ensuring a comfortable end to the day. No rain is due.
Tomorrow remains clear, continuing this favourable weather trend. Daily temperatures build to about 27°C, maintaining sunny skies throughout midday. Early hours feel cool near 11°C, but midday warmth arrives swiftly. Late afternoon stays pleasant with limited cloud, and no sign of rain is on the horizon. Bright conditions will persist.
Cloudy spells arrive the next day, with temperatures near 26°C by midday. The morning low dips to about 14°C. Sunshine returns for a pleasant afternoon. Breezes stay gentle, and no rain is predicted. The day ends with mild weather, bringing a calm transition into evening hours. Regional climate remains stable.
Midweek stays bright, featuring sunny spells and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures about 28°C deliver some of the warmest conditions so far. Mornings start near 14°C, yet the daytime heat picks up quickly. Afternoon breezes feel refreshing, and skies show hardly any hint of rain. Evening cools to a comfortable level.
Further along, conditions shift slightly with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach around 24°C late in the day, while mornings settle about 13°C. Sunshine emerges intermittently, maintaining an overall dry outlook. Breezes may strengthen mildly but remain pleasant. Haslemere experiences another mild stretch, reinforcing this week’s favourable weather update without surprise.
This article was automatically generated
