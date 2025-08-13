Today, Wednesday, August 13 brings partial sunshine with a small chance of rain. Temperatures near 27°C create a mild feel, while evening conditions settle about 16°C. Haslemere could experience a light breeze around midday, and only brief showers may pop up. Skies look mostly clear overnight, ensuring a gentle atmosphere.
Tomorrow stays bright and clear with near 27°C at its peak and about 15°C overnight. Early morning mist might linger but quickly fades, leaving extensive sunshine through midday. Rain looks unlikely, while light winds maintain a calm setup. Conditions remain overall dry and pleasant under a mostly open sky.
Even warmer weather arrives on Friday, with about 30°C in the afternoon and a mild drop near 15°C overnight. Sunny horizons dominate, though wispy clouds could appear. Light breezes ensure little disruption, and rain remains absent. Late evening stays comfortable, marking a smooth transition toward the weekend.
This weekend gets underway on Saturday with bright skies reaching near 28°C at midday, then dipping to about 13°C by night. No showers are predicted, and sunshine holds steady through late afternoon. Light to moderate winds could pick up slightly, though conditions stay friendly, favouring a continuation of clear weather.
Sunny vibes persist on Sunday, pushing temperatures near 28°C and sinking to about 11°C after dusk. Blue skies remain dominant, accompanied by gentle breezes and zero hint of rain. This consistent outlook completes a string of warm days, shaping a memorable finale to the week's forecast. Winds remain light all day, preserving comfortable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
