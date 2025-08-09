Today is Saturday, August 9 in Haslemere with completely sunny conditions on the forecast. Temperatures should hover near 25°C through the afternoon, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Expect light winds and clear skies throughout the day, making it a pleasant start to this weekend.
Tomorrow brings even more sunshine with temperatures near 26°C by midday and lows about 12°C after sundown. The calm breeze continues, keeping conditions comfortable. No rain is expected, so the day should remain bright and dry from dawn to dusk. Skies stay clear and welcoming throughout Sunday.
A noticeable boost in heat arrives Monday, with afternoon temperatures near 30°C and overnight lows about 14°C. Skies appear sunny once again, and conditions should stay dry for most of the day. A gentle breeze lingers, but the main story is the warmer air creating a toasty daytime feel.
Some brief showers are possible Tuesday, though long spells of sunshine remain likely. Afternoon temperatures climb near 32°C, with evening dips about 18°C. Overcast patches might occur, yet the general outlook points to warm and mostly clear conditions once any patchy rain has passed. Any rainfall should remain brief, leaving most of the evening relatively calm.
Midweek continues the chance of rain on Wednesday, mostly scattered, but sunny breaks are expected too. Daytime readings near 28°C should provide moderate warmth, with nights about 17°C. Conditions vary between brief downpours and clearer spells, so a mix of overcast and bright intervals looks likely through the day. Occasional drizzle might linger, but it’s not expected to last long.
This article was automatically generated
