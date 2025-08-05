Today is Tuesday, August 5 and the forecast calls for sunny skies from morning to late evening, offering a bright start to the week. Temperatures will remain near 22°C, with only light breezes and lows dropping near 9°C overnight, allowing for mostly clear nighttime conditions.

Tomorrow promises more bright conditions with plenty of sunshine and minimal cloud cover. Temperatures could peak near 23°C, accompanied by gentle winds and comfortable humidity levels. By night, values should fall close to 11°C, maintaining a pleasant environment through the late hours.

Thursday is shaping up with partly cloudy skies during the morning but turning brighter in the afternoon. Highs near 25°C keep the day mild, while about 13°C overnight ensures a moderately cool evening. Haslemere should see mostly calm weather, with light wind and occasional sun breaks.

Friday may bring a hint of patchy rain, though skies are likely to shift between cloudy intervals and softer sunshine. Temperatures near 24°C in the afternoon allow for a mild feel, while about 15°C after dark maintains comfortable overnight conditions. Brief drizzles could appear, but extended wet spells seem unlikely.

This weekend includes Saturday, bringing warm sunshine and near 29°C at midday. Early morning may feel slightly cooler, but values hover about 16°C overnight for a gentle transition into the hours of darkness. Clear skies look set to dominate, making it a bright highlight of the extended forecast. Mornings and evenings should both remain dry, allowing for consistent weather that supports continued warmth well into the day.

This article was automatically generated