Today, Monday, August 4, will present patchy rain in the morning and possible lighter drizzle later. Temperatures near 23°C ensure moderate warmth under changing skies. Clouds could break occasionally for sunny intervals, but damp conditions are likely at times. Breezes might pick up, though no severe winds are anticipated. Overall, a variable day.
Tomorrow appears much brighter with sunny spells dominating. Early figures near 9°C lead to a fresh sunrise, but rising temperatures about 21°C should bring comfortable midday warmth. Clouds may pass by, yet rain remains unlikely. Light breezes persist, maintaining a pleasant atmosphere through late afternoon and into the evening. Overall, clear skies await.
Wednesday sees partly cloudy weather with temperatures about 22°C, offering gentle warmth by midday. Any early cloud cover might disperse, revealing patches of sunshine. No significant showers are expected, keeping conditions dry and mild. Breezes remain moderate, ensuring a steady feel throughout. A generally calm day is anticipated. Overall, a pleasant outlook.
Thursday delivers a balanced mix of sunshine and cloud, with afternoon highs near 25°C. Overcast spells might occur, but heavy rain seems unlikely. Haslemere could experience mild nights and warm daylight hours, so lighting will vary throughout the day. Expect gentle breezes and consistent warmth for most of the period.
Friday holds partly cloudy skies and potential drizzle, with temperatures about 26°C. Rain chances rise briefly in the early morning, though extended dry spells are likely afterward. Sunshine should reemerge later, keeping conditions warm. This weekend appears set to remain toasty, hinting at more comfortable weather as the week concludes.
This article was automatically generated
