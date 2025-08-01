Today, Friday, August 1, brings patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells in Haslemere. Temperatures near 21°C bring warmth, while gentle breezes persist. Skies might brighten briefly in the afternoon, though light showers could linger. A hint of sunshine is possible toward late evening. A mix of grey and wetter intervals is likely.

Tomorrow turns partly cloudy with only a very slight chance of rain. Temperatures about 23°C add a pleasant feel. Sunbreaks may appear by midday, promising rather brighter skies. Late evening remains calm, and overnight lows near 11°C keep conditions mild into the following morning. A gentle breeze should keep things refreshing.

Sunday sees patchy rain by midday, delivering scattered showers with warm conditions. Highs near 23°C encourage a comfortable afternoon, though drizzle could return late. Skies might turn cloudy in places, but clearer intervals are also expected into the evening. A few breaks of sunshine may ease any lingering dampness.

Monday brings morning drizzle and intervals of overcast skies. Temperatures about 25°C produce a muggy feel. Occasional rain may linger later, though breaks in cloud cover are possible. Evenings settle near 14°C, maintaining mild conditions through the night. Gusts could pick up briefly, but calmer spells are likely afterward.

Tuesday offers sunnier spells, with highs near 23°C. Mornings begin about 10°C before a gentle climb towards midday. Breezes remain light, making rain unlikely and skies mostly bright. Warmth builds gradually, giving a stable forecast into the evening. Patchy cloud cover could drift by, but no showers are expected.

