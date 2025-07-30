Today, Wednesday, July 30, in Haslemere looks mostly cloudy, with brief spots of rain around midday. Temperatures near 23°C are expected, dipping to about 13°C before sunrise. A gentle breeze should keep conditions comfortable, and occasional sunshine might appear between the clouds, offering a mild weather forecast overall.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain, particularly from morning to early afternoon. Highs near 22°C could emerge, while pre-dawn values hover about 13°C. Rain showers are likely to ease by late day, though lingering clouds may persist. Despite the damp spells, a few drier intervals might break through, enhancing the daily outlook.
Friday appears cooler, topping out near 19°C and dropping to about 11°C overnight. Intermittent rain remains possible, with only limited sunny breaks during the daytime. Cloud cover should remain steady, keeping bright spells short. Light winds add a calm touch to these conditions, making for a changeable weather forecast.
This weekend starts on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 23°C. Rain chances look minimal throughout the afternoon, keeping the day mostly dry. Overnight values about 11°C bring a slight chill, but overall, fair conditions should prevail into the evening, offering a pleasant forecast for weekend plans.
Sunday brings a warmer feel, peaking near 24°C and remaining clear for much of the day. Almost no rain is anticipated, while gentle breezes help maintain comfortable conditions. As evening arrives, readings settle about 17°C, capping off a mild and mostly dry conclusion to the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.