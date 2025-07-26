Today is expected to bring patchy rain with occasional showers in Haslemere. Saturday, July 26 may start with clear spells before clouds gather. Temperatures near 23°C will keep things fairly comfortable through the afternoon, and brief bright spells could break through. Light rain likely lingers into the evening.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast, though some breaks may emerge by midday. Sunday could see minimal rain despite a passing chance of drizzle. Temperatures near 22°C appear manageable, making for a calm day overall. Conditions should remain settled under cloudy skies as the afternoon progresses without significant rainfall.
This weekend continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies and a hint of sunshine. Temperatures about 22°C may bring a slightly warmer feel than recent days. Dry weather is likely for most of the morning, and any brief showers seem unlikely to disrupt the pleasant conditions later in the day.
Tuesday might bring increased cloud cover and intermittent rain. Temperatures near 23°C should still feel mild, though scattered showers could appear by midday. Light rain may persist into early afternoon, then a few cloudy breaks might develop. Overall, conditions remain changeable, making the day a mix of grey skies and damp spells.
Wednesday could feel quite warm with temperatures about 25°C under partly cloudy conditions. Early morning rain remains possible, yet sunshine is expected to break through later. Afternoon skies should clear a bit, allowing comfortable warmth to settle in. Light breezes round off the day, ending the week on a bright and summery note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.