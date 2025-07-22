Today, Tuesday, July 22 welcomes mist at dawn followed by patchy rain near midday. Early cloud cover should break occasionally, letting in a few brighter spells. Temperatures about 23°C could appear, with cooler moments of near 13°C during the early hours. Light showers might linger in the afternoon.
Tomorrow looks rather wet with moderate rain dominating most of the day. Occasional drizzle may emerge in the morning, and heavier showers could develop later. Daytime readings near 21°C will contrast with a dip to about 12°C after dark. Damp conditions are likely to persist well into the evening.
Thursday offers a calmer spell, with lingering clouds and only a slight hint of rain at times. Skies should remain mostly overcast, but occasional brighter breaks are possible. Temperatures hover near 20°C, and minimum values of about 12°C create a relatively mild night. Rainfall chances appear lower as the day progresses.
Friday delivers a warm boost, with partly cloudy skies and bursts of sunshine throughout. Afternoon temperatures near 26°C could make it the hottest period so far, while nights settle about 14°C. Cloud patches might move in briefly, but rain seems unlikely. Bright and inviting conditions should hold steady until sunset.
This weekend looks bright, with sunshine dominating and highs near 26°C on Saturday. Early hours could hover about 13°C, making a pleasantly cool start. Clouds may be scarce, promoting mostly clear views. Haslemere seems set for stable weather, and these dry conditions appear likely to continue through the rest of the week.
This article was automatically generated
