Today is Sunday, July 20, and steady rain takes centre stage from morning to late afternoon, with temperatures near 20°C. Occasional bursts could be heavier, but a few lighter spells may sneak in by early evening, though the ground is likely to stay damp. Overnight lows about 13°C keep things on the cool side.
Tomorrow continues the wet trend, bringing moderate rain and a daytime peak about 23°C. Showers could intensify mid-afternoon, but occasional drier periods might emerge later. Early risers might notice a murky start, with low clouds lurking overhead. A slight dip to near 14°C overnight offers mild relief, though conditions remain unsettled.
Tuesday looks set for patchy rain with the thermometer climbing near 22°C by midday. Cloud cover is expected early on, and scattered showers may linger into the afternoon. Evening temperatures about 12°C bring a cooler feel, but pockets of clear sky might show up before midnight, making for a varied day.
Wednesday could feature more rain, though highs reach near 22°C as the day progresses. Drizzle may appear periodically, yet brighter spells are also a possibility. Haslemere is likely to see a few breaks in the cloud later, with overnight levels hovering about 13°C, ensuring a shift into evening.
Thursday suggests a slightly drier feel overall, though a few showers remain possible. Afternoon temperatures about 22°C keep things warm, and morning starts could be mild. Late in the day might turn clearer, with night-time figures near 11°C rounding off a calmer end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.