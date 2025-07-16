Today, Wednesday, July 16, brings partly cloudy skies alongside bright intervals. Temperatures near 28°C will create a warm day, with a gentle breeze easing through midday. Rain is unlikely, so sunshine dominates. Clear conditions remain into the evening, and the night looks mild with cooler air about 14°C, offering comfortable rest.
Tomorrow starts with patchy rain in Haslemere, gradually fading by mid-morning to give brighter spells. Temperatures near 27°C are expected, and a light drizzle might return briefly in the afternoon. Sunshine reemerges later, breaking through the cloud cover. Night-time air remains mild, settling close to 17°C, ensuring a pleasant evening.
Friday looks promising, with partial cloud giving way to sunny intervals by midday. Temperatures near 27°C are likely, and morning drizzle seems minimal. By the afternoon, skies appear mostly clear, offering more sunshine. Overnight lows dip to about 15°C, while a gentle breeze continues. Overall, it shapes up to be a warm day.
Saturday brings occasional patchy rain near midday, but sunshine is set to break through afterward. Temperatures about 26°C keep the afternoon warm, before retreating to near 14°C in the evening. Clouds may gather briefly, though significant showers appear unlikely. Gentle winds persist, sustaining comfortable weather without any dramatic change.
This weekend on Sunday turns noticeably cooler and wetter, with moderate rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures hover near 18°C, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Some breaks in the showers might appear, but the breeze grows stronger. Damp conditions persist into the evening, wrapping up the week with a soggy finish.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.