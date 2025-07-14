Today, Monday, July 14, brings patchy rain with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures about 23°C may appear, while winds stay breezy. Brief rain showers could drift in by midday, but late afternoon should clear slightly. Conditions remain mild overall, supporting a pleasant outdoor experience. Haslemere could see a few drizzles, but brighter moments will break through.
Tomorrow introduces more patchy rain, with heavier bursts possible before midday. Sunny intervals might peek through in the afternoon, delivering a welcome break. Temperatures near 20°C maintain a cooler feel, and gusty breezes may strengthen toward evening, hinting at shifting patterns ahead.
Wednesday brings a marked rise in weather comfort, with temperatures near 26°C. Morning skies look bright, though a fleeting shower could appear by midday. Late afternoon likely remains warm and fairly dry, giving short periods of clear sunshine. Slight humidity may develop overnight, ensuring a mild evening.
Thursday keeps conditions balmy, with afternoon highs hovering about 26°C. Occasional cloud cover might roll in, but brighter patches should still dominate. Light rain cannot be ruled out during midday, yet most areas may see extended sunny spells. Overnight, temperatures look steady, providing consistent warmth into the next day.
Friday sees the sun shining more boldly, pushing temperatures about 28°C. Early mist should lift quickly, revealing clearer skies. Very low chance of rain suggests a dry day, letting warm weather flourish. Breezes remain gentle, adding a comfortable touch. This weekend holds promises of further warmth and extended sunshine. Nightfall brings cooler pockets, though daytime heat is likely to persist into the coming days, shaping a bright stretch ahead.
This article was automatically generated
