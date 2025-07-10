Today, Thursday, July 10, in Haslemere delivers partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 30°C. Dry weather dominates, so bursts of sunshine will be plentiful despite a few scattered clouds. Light winds add comfort to the overall warmth. Evening hours turn pleasantly cool with lows dipping to about 15°C, ensuring a comfortable night.
Tomorrow, Friday, promises a glowing forecast with bright skies and temperatures climbing close to 30°C once more. Daytime warmth intensifies under mostly clear conditions, keeping any chance of rain away. Mild breezes remain steady, mixing the air enough to limit excessive heat. Later on, night-time levels stay near 16°C.
This weekend, Saturday, looks splendid under abundant sunshine, with mercury hovering about 29°C. Conditions remain dry, so not a drop of rain should interrupt cloudless hours. Gentle winds allow daytime heat to linger before temperatures ease to near 15°C after sunset. Overall, the atmosphere remains bright, delivering another warm day.
Sunday continues the sunny streak, aiming for about 30°C at its peak. Clear skies will likely shine all day, and there’s practically no likelihood of showers. Light breezes keep the atmosphere pleasant, allowing warmth to hold steady by afternoon. Any cooling breezes overnight stay minimal, ensuring the day’s warmth lingers.
Monday maintains sunny weather but sees temperatures near 28°C, bringing a more moderate heat. Skies stay mostly clear, and rain remains off the radar. Gentle air movement prevents stuffiness, ensuring conditions feel fresh through the afternoon. By nightfall, values could slip to about 15°C, capping another streak of summery conditions.
This article was automatically generated
